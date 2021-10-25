Cool and dry for now, but more rain and a colder pattern is coming

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure will keep the Mid-South dry and slightly cooler than average tonight & tomorrow followed by a low pressure system that brings rain and much cooler temperatures for the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Clear with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a light Northeast wind and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light East wind and overnight lows near 50.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain developing late in the day and continuing overnight along with high temperatures in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be cloudy with periods of rain, highs in the mid 60s, and lows near 50. Friday will be cloudy with isolated showers, afternoon highs only near 60, and overnight lows near 50.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

