Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

54 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - October 25
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - October 25(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is reporting 54 new COVID-19 cases with no additional deaths within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total COVID-19 cases to 145,455 and deaths to 2,227 since the pandemic began in 2020. Of the new cases, 11 were reported to be among children. As of Monday, there are 299 active pediatric cases.

The seven-day rolling average COVID-19 cases has dropped below 100 for the first time since the summer surge.

Shelby County Health Department reported the seven-day average is 95 cases per day between Oct. 18 and Oct. 24.

The county’s latest positivity rate reported was for the week beginning in Oct. 10 at 6.6%. This is up 1.1% from the previous week’s percentage.

Dr. Michelle Taylor said in a press conference for the Memphis-Shelby County COVID Task Force that it is expected for positivity rates to increase because there are far fewer people experiencing symptoms, so fewer people are going to get tested.

Shelby County is currently 71.5% of the way to the goal of herd immunity of 700,000 people vaccinated. The average vaccinations per day for the last seven days is 1,727.

Visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data for more COVID-19 data.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Kellogg's Picket Event
Block party held on Kellogg’s picket line, as strike nears third week
The first two bills have been filed for the upcoming special session of the Tennessee General...
Bill aims to hold private employers liable for vaccine side effects
Fishermen just below the spillway at the Ross Barnett Reservoir (Source: WLBT)
Littering on the Barnett Reservoir spillway prompts officials to require permit
Marke'se Jones mugshot
Police searching for shooting suspect
Crime scene at Crenshaw, Mississippi apartment complex
2 dead, 3 injured in Mississippi apartment complex shooting

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: State surpasses 10K deaths
Tennessee Dept. of Health offering COVID-19 booster shots
Special Session
Tennessee special session to tackle COVID-19 mandates this week
Tennessee special session to tackle COVID-19 mandates this week