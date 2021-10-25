Advertise with Us
3 teens injured in Memphis shooting

3 teens injured in Memphis shooting
3 teens injured in Memphis shooting(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three teens were shot in Memphis Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened on North Graham and left two teens in critical condition and one teen in non-critical condition.

Memphis police say two teens were transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and the third victim is being treated at Regional One. Police say the suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored car.

Stay with Action News 5 on air and online as we work to gather more details.

