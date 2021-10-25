3 teens injured in Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three teens were shot in Memphis Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened on North Graham and left two teens in critical condition and one teen in non-critical condition.
Memphis police say two teens were transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and the third victim is being treated at Regional One. Police say the suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored car.
