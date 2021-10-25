3 teens injured in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three teens were shot in Memphis Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened on North Graham and left two teens in critical condition and one teen in non-critical condition.

Memphis police say two teens were transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and the third victim is being treated at Regional One. Police say the suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored car.

Stay with Action News 5 on air and online as we work to gather more details.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 1304 N. Graham. Two teens were xported to LeBoheur. #1 is listed as critical and #2 is non-critical. A third teen victim drove himself to Chelsea & Graham and is listed as critical at ROH. The suspect(s) fled in a dark-colored car. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.