16-year-old dead, another injured following weekend gunfire

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WLBT)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One 16-year-old is dead and another is injured after a shooting over the weekend.

Memphis police say the second 16-year-old victim on the scene was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It happened Saturday evening on Hunter Avene.

Officers say the suspects fled the scene in a black Jeep.

Anyone with information about this case can CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

