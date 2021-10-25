16-year-old dead, another injured following weekend gunfire
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One 16-year-old is dead and another is injured after a shooting over the weekend.
Memphis police say the second 16-year-old victim on the scene was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
It happened Saturday evening on Hunter Avene.
Officers say the suspects fled the scene in a black Jeep.
Anyone with information about this case can CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
