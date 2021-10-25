1 injured in gas station shooting in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department says a shooting victim was rushed to the hospital Monday morning after shots were fired at a gas station.

Dispatch confirms it happened around 1:45 a.m. at a gas station on Pendleton near Lamar Avenue.

The victim is in critical condition.

No word on any suspect involved in this case.

