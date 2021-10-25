Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

1 injured in gas station shooting in Orange Mound

File photo of police lights
File photo of police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department says a shooting victim was rushed to the hospital Monday morning after shots were fired at a gas station.

Dispatch confirms it happened around 1:45 a.m. at a gas station on Pendleton near Lamar Avenue.

The victim is in critical condition.

No word on any suspect involved in this case.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Kellogg's Picket Event
Block party held on Kellogg’s picket line, as strike nears third week
The first two bills have been filed for the upcoming special session of the Tennessee General...
Bill aims to hold private employers liable for vaccine side effects
Memphis Police Car
Police: Two people shot, one dies
Fishermen just below the spillway at the Ross Barnett Reservoir (Source: WLBT)
Littering on the Barnett Reservoir spillway prompts officials to require permit
COVDID-19 data 10.24.21
COVID-19 positivity rate jumps as seven day average reaches milestone

Latest News

Education leaders invite Tennesseans to public town halls on education funding
Traffic on I-240
Drivers experiencing delays along I-240; officer involved in crash at busy intersection
MLGW to host mobile food pantry at new location
Tennessee special session to tackle COVID-19 mandates this week