Two weeks left for Memphis Zoo Boo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Halloween is over a week away, but the Memphis Zoo already has plenty of spooky fun for the whole family.

Zoo Boo happens again this weekend and next weekend as well.

Visitors will enjoy a night of activities and plenty of candy for trick or treating.

Zoo officials will limit capacity and require masks, but it’s just as fun as ever for the family.

All events will be held outside and organizers say that will make a safe atmosphere for families to do some trick-or-treating.

For more information on times, dates and ticket prices click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.