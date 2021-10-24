Tracking the threat for strong to severe storms tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The threat of severe storms will remain possible overnight tonight as a cold front moves across the Mid-South. The main threats are damaging winds and heavy rain but there is also a low threat of hail and isolated tornadoes. Be prepared by staying weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings. Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms between Midnight and 7 AM, some storms could be strong to severe, lows in the mid to upper 60s and southwest winds at 10-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Showers and storms before sunrise otherwise partly and cooler with highs in the low 70s and northwest winds at 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly with lows in the upper 40s and light northerly winds at 5-10 MPH.

THIS WEEK: Monday will begin with early morning showers and then gradually clearing skies and cooler with highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows near 50. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and lows in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures near 70, and overnight lows near 50. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a shower and highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows near 50.

NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend will feature abundant sunshine and chilly temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.