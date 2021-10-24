Incoming cold front brings threat for severe weather tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Severe weather remains possible overnight tonight as a cold front moves across the Mid-South. Potential threats are damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rainfall. Remain weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings. Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with and breezy with a slight chance of a stray shower, South winds at 15 to 20 MPH, and high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms between Midnight and 7 AM (west to east). All modes of severe weather are possible, with the greatest threat of the strongest storms for areas along and west of the MS River. Potential threats are damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rainfall. Lows tonight will fall to the mid to upper 60s as the storms move through.

THIS WEEK: Monday will begin with early morning showers and then gradually clearing skies and cooler with highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows near 50. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and lows in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures near 70, and overnight lows near 50. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows near 50.

Erin Thomas - Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.