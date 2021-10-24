FIRST ALERT: Incoming cold front brings threat for severe weather tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The First Alert Storm Tracking Team is monitoring the potential for severe overnight tonight as a cold front moves through.

TIMING: Showers and storms will most from west to east between Midnight and 7 AM (Monday).

THREATS: Potential threats are damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rainfall.

Severe weather remains possible overnight tonight as a cold front moves across the Mid-South. Potential threats are damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rainfall.

WHERE: The greatest threat of the strongest storms for areas along and west of the Mississippi River.

The Storm Prediction has outlined most of the Mid-South under a Marginal to Slight risk, with the greatest threat of the strongest storms for areas along and west of the MS River.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Slight Risk (Level 2/3) and Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for most of the Mid-South with an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) encompassing portions of Poinsett, Mississippi, and Dyer counties in the Action News 5 viewing area.

Understanding categories from The Storm Prediction Center (SPC)

The National Weather Service out of Memphis encourages residents to have multiple ways to receive warnings, as all modes of severe weather are possible.

📢Here is the latest. The Enhanced Risk (3/5) has been expanded further east and south for a higher probability of damaging winds. All modes of severe weather are possible late tonight into Monday morning. Have multiple ways to receive warnings.#MidSouthWx #tnwx #arwx #mswx #mowx pic.twitter.com/C8irGUVeas — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) October 24, 2021

HAVE A WAY TO GET ALERTS!

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

