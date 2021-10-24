Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Breakdown: Why Reelfoot Lake is Tennessee’s most unique lake

By Erin Thomas
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Situated in northwest Tennessee in Lake and Obion counties lies Reelfoot Lake: an 18,000-acre natural area that includes about 10,900 acres of open water and marshes and nearly 7,100 acres of bottomland hardwood forests and cypress dominated bottoms and sloughs. It is the site of Reelfoot Lake State Park.

The lake is 20 miles long and 7 miles wide, with an average depth of 5.5 feet, the maximum depth being 18 feet.

But what makes Reelfoot Lake so unique is that it’s the only large natural lake in the state of Tennessee. All others are man-made.

It was created by a series of violent earthquakes that occurred in the Mid-South during the winter of 1811-1812 that caused the Mississippi River to flow backwards for a short period of time, thus creating Reelfoot Lake as water overflowed its banks.

These earthquakes were felt as far away as Quebec, and remain the largest earthquakes ever recorded in the eastern United States.

Reelfoot is recognized by the United States Department of Interior as a National Natural Landmark. It is one of only 13 National Natural Landmarks in Tennessee. These landmarks are recognized as the country’s best remaining examples of major biotic communities and geologic features.

The park’s ecosystem is unlike any other place in Tennessee since it is literally a flooded forest. It’s home to diverse wildlife, including over 30 species of rare or endangered plants and animals like snakes and turtles, amphibians, mammals and invertebrates such as butterflies and dragonflies.

A natural wonder of the world, Reelfoot Lake is noted for its bald cypress trees and its nesting pairs of bald eagles. There are at least 14 rare bird species benefiting from this large aquatic/terrestrial landscape. These include the bald eagle, Swainson’s warbler, peregrine falcon, and Mississippi kite.

Reelfoot Lake is considered by some birders to be the best place in Tennessee for bird watching and in fact has been designated an Important Bird Area by the Audubon Society. Over 270 bird species have been reported from the Reelfoot Lake area.

The Reelfoot Lake State Park staff offer eagle tours every winter.

Reelfoot Lake State Natural Area also provides excellent opportunities for fishing and surrounding uplands for hunting.

Lake Isom, a similar, smaller lake to the immediate south, is a National Wildlife Refuge area. Today the area is a peaceful preserve and features year-round hunting, fishing, bird watching, canoeing, kayaking & hiking.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis police solve small number of 2021 interstate shootings
Memphis police battling growing number of interstate shootings
Suspect chased by officers, crashes and kills one
Suspect chased by officers, crashes and kills one
Memphis Police Car
Police: Two people shot, one dies
Armed men carjack woman with baby
Armed men carjack woman with baby
Wendy Moten pulls from her Memphis roots to advance in ‘The Voice’
Wendy Moten pulls from her Memphis roots to advance in ‘The Voice’

Latest News

(WEEK OF OCT 24)
Breakdown: Why Reelfoot Lake is Tennessee’s most unique lake
The Storm Prediction has outlined most of the Mid-South under a Marginal to Slight risk, with...
FIRST ALERT: Incoming cold front brings threat for severe weather tonight
wmc
Sunday Morning Memphis Forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Oct 24, 2021
The Storm Prediction has outlined most of the Mid-South under a Marginal to Slight risk, with...
Incoming cold front brings threat for severe weather tonight