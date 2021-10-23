Wendy Moten pulls from her Memphis roots to advance in ‘The Voice’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Native Memphian Wendy Moten is headed to the knockout round on NBC’s “The Voice.”

She beat Manny Keith Monday night in the battle round, singing a version of Sting’s “If I Ever Lose My Faith in You.”

Wendy discussed her experience on the show. She says her Memphis roots are the inspiration for her performances.

”You know it came from all those nights of playing in Memphis clubs,” she said. “You know, being around Ruby Wilson and all the great icons we had in Memphis. I got used to going the extra mile and playing clubs in Memphis. However, Blake chose that song for us and Blake chose us to team up together and to battle. I don’t know what was going on in Blake’s mind, but I felt like he was trying to see what we both could add to the song and I had to just keep pushing through and take it that extra little step.”

The knockout rounds begin Monday on “The Voice” and that’s when Moten will perform.

Tune in at 7 p.m. Monday on Action News 5.

