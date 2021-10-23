Trustmark consent order, new initiative to combat redlining

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Department of Justice and other federal agencies announced an agreement today with Trustmark National Bank over allegations of “redlining” in Memphis.

Redlining is when lenders avoid providing services for residents in communities of color because of their race.

The allegations are for dates between 2014 and 2018 and state that Trustmark was not meeting the credit needs of mostly Black and Hispanic communities.

“Trustmark purposely excluded and discriminated against Black and Hispanic communities,” said Director Rohit Chopra of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). “The federal government will be working to rid the market of racist business practices, including those by discriminatory algorithms.”

A release from the Department of Justice says that under the proposed order Trustmark will:

Invest $3.85 million in a loan subsidy fund to increase credit opportunities for current and future residents of predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in the Memphis area; dedicate at least four mortgage loan officers or community lending specialists to these neighborhoods; and open a loan production office in a majority-Black and Hispanic neighborhood in Memphis.

Devote $400,000 to developing community partnerships to provide services to residents of majority-Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in Memphis that increase access to residential mortgage credit.

Devote at least $200,000 per year to advertising, outreach, consumer financial education, and credit repair initiatives in and around Memphis.

Pay a total civil money penalty of $5 million to the OCC and CFPB.

Trustmark already has established a Fair Lending Oversight Committee and designated a Community Lending Manager who will oversee these efforts and work in close consultation with the Bank’s leadership.

See the full release from the Department of Justice below.

