Strong to severe storms possible Sunday night into early Monday

WMC First Alert Weather
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Warm temperatures will be back in the forecast for Sunday followed by a cold front that will move through Sunday night that could bring strong to severe storms for parts of the Mid-South.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 5-10 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy with and breezy with a slight chance of a stray shower, South winds at 15 to 20 MPH, and high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms and windy with a Southwest wind at 15 to 20 MPH, and lows in the mid to upper 60s. A few storms could be strong to severe.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will begin with early morning showers and then gradually clearing skies and cooler with highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows near 50. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and lows in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures near 70, and overnight lows near 50. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows near 50.

