Shelby County DA awarded for leadership

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney is being recognized for leadership.

District Attorney Amy Weirich received the McCutchen Award, which is the highest award given by the Tennesee District Attorneys General Conference (TNDAGC).

The award was presented to Weirich at the TDAGC’s annual training conference in Chattanooga.

Each year, the McCutchen Award is presented to an individual who best exemplifies the goals of the conference and efforts to improve the quality of justice for Tennesseans.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.