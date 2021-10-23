Police: Two people shot, one dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting on Hunter Avenue Saturday evening.

Police say one man has been pronounced dead on the scene and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers say the suspects fled the scene in a black Jeep.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

