Paragould couple gives back while giving frights

PARAGOULD, Ark. - Robby and Libby Glasco decorate their front yard every Halloween, but this year they decided to take it to another level.

The Glascos discovered the “Skeletons for St. Jude” Facebook page and was inspired to collaborate with 200 other houses in the country to decorate their front yard with skeletons while raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“It seemed like an opportunity to take what we’re doing a step further than something that we enjoy doing,” Robby Glasco said. “Something that actually could be used to help somebody else.”

With their house located in downtown Paragould on Court Street, Robby mentioned people always are passing by in awe of their decorations during the month of October, but now they can donate to a good cause.

He added he placed a sign in the front yard for people to donate a dollar or two by using the QR code on their phone, and those who want to join the collaborative effort next year can join the Skeletons for St. Jude Facebook page.

