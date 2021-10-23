Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Paragould couple gives back while giving frights

Skeletons for St. Jude
Skeletons for St. Jude(KAIT 8)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Robby and Libby Glasco decorate their front yard every Halloween, but this year they decided to take it to another level.

The Glascos discovered the “Skeletons for St. Jude” Facebook page and was inspired to collaborate with 200 other houses in the country to decorate their front yard with skeletons while raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“It seemed like an opportunity to take what we’re doing a step further than something that we enjoy doing,” Robby Glasco said. “Something that actually could be used to help somebody else.”

With their house located in downtown Paragould on Court Street, Robby mentioned people always are passing by in awe of their decorations during the month of October, but now they can donate to a good cause.

He added he placed a sign in the front yard for people to donate a dollar or two by using the QR code on their phone, and those who want to join the collaborative effort next year can join the Skeletons for St. Jude Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in deadly triple shooting at Memphis lounge
Suspect arrested in deadly triple shooting at Memphis lounge
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Armed men carjack woman with baby
Armed men carjack woman with baby
Suspect chased by officers, crashes and kills one
Suspect chased by officers, crashes and kills one
Memphis police solve small number of 2021 interstate shootings
Memphis police battling growing number of interstate shootings

Latest News

Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Mid-Southerners participate in DEA’s Drug Take Back Day
Powerhouse Memphis vocalist pulls from her roots to advance to the knock-out round on ‘The Voice’
Powerhouse Memphis vocalist pulls from her roots to advance to the knock-out round on ‘The Voice’
Powerhouse Memphis vocalist pulls from her roots to advance to the knock-out round on ‘The Voice’
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor-Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson (La Prensa Latina)
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor-Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor-Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson - clipped version