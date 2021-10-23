Advertise with Us
Health department reports 104 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

COVID-19 data 10.23.21
COVID-19 data 10.23.21(Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reported 104 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths within the last 24 hours

This brings the total COVID-19 cases to 145,304 and deaths to 2,227 since the pandemic began in 2020.

The seven-day rolling average of reported cases has also been dropping and is currently 102 cases per day for October 16 through 23.

Of the new cases, 30 were reported to be children. Currently, there are 303 active pediatric cases

The county’s latest positivity rate is down to 5.5%, a stark difference from the peak of the Delta variant surge in early August.

Shelby County is currently 71.4% of the way to the goal of herd immunity of 700,000 people vaccinated. The average vaccinations per day for the last seven days is 1,425.

