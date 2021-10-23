Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

First Alert to a chance for strong to severe storms possible overnight Sunday into Monday

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Winds shift to the south tonight allowing much warmer air to stream into the Mid-South this today followed by a cold front Sunday night that could bring strong to severe storms for parts of the Action News 5 coverage area.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 80. A stray shower will be possible far north.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 10 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower. South winds at 15 to 20 MPH, and high temperatures in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms after midnight and lows in the mid to upper 60s. A few storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds being the main threat.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will begin with early morning showers and storms and then gradually clearing skies along with highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows near 50. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures near 70, and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the mid 60s.

Erin Thomas - Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Suspect arrested in deadly triple shooting at Memphis lounge
Suspect arrested in deadly triple shooting at Memphis lounge
Armed men carjack woman with baby
Armed men carjack woman with baby
Suspect chased by officers, crashes and kills one
Suspect chased by officers, crashes and kills one
NOLA bus driver attacked
GRAPHIC: ‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at bus stop in New Orleans

Latest News

Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a big warm up and the threat for strong to severe storms
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 22, 2021
Small-scale farmers to get big assist in new agricultural community
Breakdown: Why no-till farming is so common in the Mid-South
Strong to severe storms are possible along a front late Sunday night into Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms are possible late Sunday night into Monday morning