A warm-up and increased rain chances for the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s feeling much cooler this morning with most of the area in the 40s. We will have full sunshine today, so temperatures will still climb to the lower 70s this afternoon. It will be clear tonight with low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Temperatures will jump back to the lower 80s over the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 72 degrees. Winds: North 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 54 degrees. Winds: Southeast 5 mph.

THE WEEKEND: With a warm front sitting to our north, warmer air will push into the Mid-South this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower. However, most of the area will stay dry this weekend. High temperatures will reach the lower 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Heavy rain and storms will arrive late Sunday night with a front approaching the area.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will start off with heavy rain and thunderstorms, but rain will be east of the area by noon. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. With a cold front moving through the area, Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.