Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

A warm-up and increased rain chances for the weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s feeling much cooler this morning with most of the area in the 40s. We will have full sunshine today, so temperatures will still climb to the lower 70s this afternoon. It will be clear tonight with low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Temperatures will jump back to the lower 80s over the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 72 degrees. Winds: North 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 54 degrees. Winds: Southeast 5 mph.

THE WEEKEND: With a warm front sitting to our north, warmer air will push into the Mid-South this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower. However, most of the area will stay dry this weekend. High temperatures will reach the lower 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Heavy rain and storms will arrive late Sunday night with a front approaching the area.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will start off with heavy rain and thunderstorms, but rain will be east of the area by noon. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. With a cold front moving through the area, Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Teen reportedly forced into prostitution during visit with neighbors
NOAA released its annual winter outlook on October 21, 2021
NOAA releases 2021-2022 Winter Outlook
Michael, Grace and Gerald McGee
3 children reported missing from South Carolina found safe in Memphis
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Hawaii became the first state to ban the use of pesticides containing the chemical...
Breakdown: Why the EPA is now banning a common pesticide

Latest News

Thursday evening weather update
Cold front brings briefly cooler temperatures followed by a big weekend warm up
Thursday evening weather update
Friday night weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 21, 2021
10/21/2021
Thursday afternoon Memphis Forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Oct 21, 2021
WMC First Alert Weather
Cool end to the work week with a First Alert to a quick weekend warm up