Tennessee State Parks hosting job fair at Lodge Fall Creek Falls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee State Parks will host a job fair Friday and Nov. 5 for new positions at the new Lodge Fall Creek Falls.

The event begins at 9 a.m. at the lodge.

Interviews kick off at 10 a.m. and run until 6 in the evening.

Those who cannot arrive in person can still submit an application before Nov. 5.

They’ll be given a virtual interview between Oct. 29 and Nov. 6.

The state’s parks need to fill 30 full-time and part-time positions.

