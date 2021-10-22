Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tennessee State Parks hosting job fair at Lodge Fall Creek Falls

Tennessee State Parks
Tennessee State Parks(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee State Parks will host a job fair Friday and Nov. 5 for new positions at the new Lodge Fall Creek Falls.

The event begins at 9 a.m. at the lodge.

Interviews kick off at 10 a.m. and run until 6 in the evening.

Those who cannot arrive in person can still submit an application before Nov. 5.

They’ll be given a virtual interview between Oct. 29 and Nov. 6.

The state’s parks need to fill 30 full-time and part-time positions.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Teen reportedly forced into prostitution during visit with neighbors
NOAA released its annual winter outlook on October 21, 2021
NOAA releases 2021-2022 Winter Outlook
Michael, Grace and Gerald McGee
3 children reported missing from South Carolina found safe in Memphis
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Hawaii became the first state to ban the use of pesticides containing the chemical...
Breakdown: Why the EPA is now banning a common pesticide

Latest News

Big River Crossing opens in 2016 for pedestrian traffic on the Harahan Bridge (Source: Big...
Big River Crossing celebrates 5th anniversary, gifted $1M for redevelopment
Reta Merritt Roberts charged with 285 felony counts of animal cruelty
Arkansas animal shelter director to appear in court after investigators uncover ‘frightful’ conditions
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day helps fight addiction
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day helps fight addiction
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day helps fight addiction
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day helps fight addiction