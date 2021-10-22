Advertise with Us
Suspect Wanted: I-40 shooting leads to Red Bull truck crash

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say that shots were fired on I-40 near Jackson Avenue that hit a Red Bull truck driver, causing him to crash, Thursday afternoon.

The police report says three vehicles were involved in this incident: a black sedan, a black BMW and the Red Bull truck.

According to the report, a man hanging out of the passenger window of the black sedan was shooting a rifle at the black BMW behind it. Some of those shots went on to hit the Red Bull truck that was behind the black BMW.

The truck drivers said something came through the windshield, and he realized he’d been shot just before crashing into the BMW in front of him. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The police report says that the driver of the black BMW was also shot. A witness said they saw the driver get out of the car covered in blood, and, a few minutes later, the driver got into a silver sedan and left.

The report says the man was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and, when questioned by police, he said he was taking a friend somewhere when someone started shooting at his car.

No suspect information has been given. The two men were driving a black sedan, but the make, model and tags are unknown.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

