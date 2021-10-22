Advertise with Us
Suspect chased by officers, crashes and kills one

Memphis Police Car
Memphis Police Car(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a crash that killed one near Elvis Presley Boulevard and Raines Road Thursday afternoon.

Police say that Memphis and Bartlett officers were in the area of Mississippi and Lamar when officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle, driven by Johnny Landon, did not stop.

Officers followed Landon’s vehicle until it briefly stopped at Hernando and Alice but then intentionally rammed a Bartlett Police vehicle, fleeing the scene.

Memphis Police followed Landon’s vehicle, but they lost sight of it on Elvis Presley Boulevard near Winchester. As Landon’s vehicle neared Raines Road he crashed into another vehicle.

Police say the driver of the vehicle Landon struck was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but they did not survive their injuries. Landon was taken into custody and then to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Landon had active warrants for aggravated assault at the time the traffic stop was attempted.

This is an ongoing investigation and charges are forthcoming.

