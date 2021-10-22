Powerhouse Memphis vocalist pulls from her roots to advance to the knock-out round on ‘The Voice’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Native Memphian Wendy Moten is headed to the knock-out round on NBC’s ‘The Voice.’

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with Wendy to find out how the experience has been so far and how her Memphis roots are inspiring her performances.

“We all played the clubs on Beale St., theater, so it was just all of that growing up prepared me for the rest of the world and I think they had a lot of programs growing up too if you were in the arts,” Moten said. “So, all of that helped me. I went to Overton High School, the performing arts high school, with Dr. Lulan Hedgeman. So, I got all of my foundation in from Memphis for sure.”

