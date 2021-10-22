National Prescription Drug Take Back Day helps fight addiction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is calling on you to take part in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday.

The agency hosts two take-back days a year for anyone to safely dispose of unused and expired medication.

In April, more than 19,000 pounds of medications were disposed of across the state of Tennessee alone.

Memphis Area Prevention Coalition director, Jack Wyatt, explains how Saturday’s event also plays a role in fighting addiction.

“The coalition last year, we did do over 900 overdose trainings. We distributed over 16,000 Narcan kits. We have had 450 reports of reversals of lives that were saved, and so we are trying to make a difference. But the numbers keep getting worse no matter how hard we try,” Wyatt said.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To find drug take-back locations, click here.

