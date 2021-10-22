‘My Sister’s Keeper’ continues to address health disparities among black women

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Addressing health disparities among African American women, that’s what My Sister’s Keeper set out to do when the program was established 4 years ago With Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

As the Project coordinator, Katrina Kimble organizes events that address the disparities black women face.

“What we’re trying to do is not just focus on access to healthcare, but also the importance of health literacy, understanding what self care is, and how to use your voice to advocate for yourself,” Kimble said.

Currently black women make up about 28 percent of the population in Shelby County.

“Looking at buying power, a lot of African American women don’t own their own homes in this city. So, when you start talking about social determinants of health, it’s not just the health aspect. It’s also the financial,” Kimble said.

During My Sister’s Keeper’s upcoming annual summit on November 6, there will be talks focused on multiple factors that impact black women’s wellness. the virtual event will have a session on mental health that will be led by Destiny’s Child Member Michelle Williams. There will also be a session on finance and another on self-care.

“Just getting people to understand that even now with this virtual environment we’re in and dealing with this pandemic, you’ve got to create space to reset,” Kimble said.

Kimble wants women to know that my sister’s keeper is a resource that they can reach out to all year around. For example, each month there are talks centered on wellness.

“Love for everybody to come out and join us but know that it’s not just a one-day event. We are creating movement and not just a program,” Kimble said.

