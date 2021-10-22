Memphis and Shelby County seeing a boom in entrepreneurship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Economists are calling it the “great resignation” -- people leaving their jobs to start their own business.

It’s a trend happening all over the country and in the Bluff City.

Fat Charlie’s Speakeasy is a hidden gem in Harbor Town, and a new business that opened during the pandemic.

“It’s a cigar wine bar. It’s one of the best bourbon bars the city has to offer,” said owner Will Richardson.

Richardson says opening a business during the pandemic was far from easy.

”People have been wanting to come in but they’ve been hesitant because of what was going on. But now with vaccinations being on an all-time high and numbers are going down, you’re seeing business start to pick up again,” he said.

According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, new business applications grew by 24 percent between 2019 and 2020.

Chad Matheson, director of Insights and Strategy for the Greater Memphis Chamber’s Center for Economic Competitiveness, says that’s right on target with numbers in the state.

Data shows initial filings increased in Tennessee by nearly 62 percent from quarter two in 2020 to quarter two in 2021.

“As it relates to Shelby County share of those new business filings, we actually led the state and the number of new business filings over that same time period,” Matheson said.

Entrepreneurship had previously been on the decline in the United States for close to four decades.

Experts say the pandemic left people more isolated and with more time to think about what they want to do with their life.

“Whether folks are considering flexibility of the workplace, or they’re evaluating certain social or financial or emotional factors that come into play relative to full-time employment. I think all of these factors are influencing the individual’s ability to you know, really go out and position themselves competitive for new employment with a regional employer or start a new business themselves,” Matheson said.

As for Richardson, he says taking a leap of faith and starting his own business was the best decision he could have made.

”I figured if I’m going to be employed and make money and have a quality of life, I got to do it myself because I won’t pay to do it up under these circumstances. And so I just encourage those people that really want to step out there. Just take that leap and you know, live by your rules and reap the benefits of doing so,” Richardson said.

For more resources on entrepreneurship, click here.

