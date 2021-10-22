Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis Kellogg’s workers continue strike for better pay and benefits

Memphis Kellogg’s workers continue strike for better pay and benefits
Memphis Kellogg’s workers continue strike for better pay and benefits(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kellogg’s plant workers in Memphis are continuing to strike as they demand better wages and benefits.

Local workers were protesting Friday on Airways Boulevard, but the fight is a national one with strikes going on across the country.

The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union says it has been negotiating for a fair contract that provides a living wage and good benefits. The local union president says they are against the company’s two-tier pay system.

Strikers want to make sure that their message is heard.

The strike has now been going on for more than two weeks.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in deadly triple shooting at Memphis lounge
Suspect arrested in deadly triple shooting at Memphis lounge
Teen reportedly forced into prostitution during visit with neighbors
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’
Michael, Grace and Gerald McGee
3 children reported missing from South Carolina found safe in Memphis
NOAA released its annual winter outlook on October 21, 2021
NOAA releases 2021-2022 Winter Outlook

Latest News

Memphis and Shelby County seeing a boom in entrepreneurship
Memphis and Shelby County seeing a boom in entrepreneurship
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
Third special session of the year expected to take up COVID-19 in Tennessee
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A police car.
Suspect Wanted: I-40 shooting leads to Red Bull truck crash