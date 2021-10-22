Memphis Kellogg’s workers continue strike for better pay and benefits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kellogg’s plant workers in Memphis are continuing to strike as they demand better wages and benefits.

Local workers were protesting Friday on Airways Boulevard, but the fight is a national one with strikes going on across the country.

The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union says it has been negotiating for a fair contract that provides a living wage and good benefits. The local union president says they are against the company’s two-tier pay system.

Strikers want to make sure that their message is heard.

The strike has now been going on for more than two weeks.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.