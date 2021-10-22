Man accused of fatally shooting neighbors’ cat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old man is facing animal cruelty charges after his neighbor’s accused him of fatally shooting their cat.

According to police, Adan Carrillo told investigators the shooting stemmed from ongoing conflict regarding his neighbors’ loose cats.

The affidavit detailing the incident says the owners found their cat suffering a gunshot wound to his neck on Oct. 10. An x-ray revealed a lead pellet struck the cat impacting several blood vessels with led to the cat’s death.

The couple then told police they believed Carrillo fired the shot.

On Oct. 13 police spoke to Carrillo where he allowed them to review his security camera footage.

The video reportedly shows Carrillo marching around in his yard, hunting for the cat while carrying a pellet rifle with a scope, according to the affidavit.

He is charged with the intentional killing of an animal worth $500-$1,000.

Carrillo’s bond is set at $1,000.

