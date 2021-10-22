Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man accused of fatally shooting neighbors’ cat

Adan Carrillo
Adan Carrillo(SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old man is facing animal cruelty charges after his neighbor’s accused him of fatally shooting their cat.

According to police, Adan Carrillo told investigators the shooting stemmed from ongoing conflict regarding his neighbors’ loose cats.

The affidavit detailing the incident says the owners found their cat suffering a gunshot wound to his neck on Oct. 10. An x-ray revealed a lead pellet struck the cat impacting several blood vessels with led to the cat’s death.

The couple then told police they believed Carrillo fired the shot.

On Oct. 13 police spoke to Carrillo where he allowed them to review his security camera footage.

The video reportedly shows Carrillo marching around in his yard, hunting for the cat while carrying a pellet rifle with a scope, according to the affidavit.

He is charged with the intentional killing of an animal worth $500-$1,000.

Carrillo’s bond is set at $1,000.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Teen reportedly forced into prostitution during visit with neighbors
3 shot at Memphis nightclub Indulge Lounge
Deadly triple shooting under investigation at Memphis lounge
Michael, Grace and Gerald McGee
3 children reported missing from South Carolina found safe in Memphis
NOAA released its annual winter outlook on October 21, 2021
NOAA releases 2021-2022 Winter Outlook
Hawaii became the first state to ban the use of pesticides containing the chemical...
Breakdown: Why the EPA is now banning a common pesticide

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 422 new cases reported Thurs.
Vehicle runs into home in Horn Lake, Mississippi
Car crashes into Horn Lake house
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - October 22
COVID-19: 71% of Shelby County’s 700K vaccination goal reached
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor-Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson (La Prensa Latina)
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor-Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson