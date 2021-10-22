Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor-Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina cover story features an interview with Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to discuss how Chief Davis hopes to build a trusting relationship with the Hispanic community.

Another feature she highlighted breaks down the difference between day of the dead and Halloween.

