Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor-Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina cover story features an interview with Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to discuss how Chief Davis hopes to build a trusting relationship with the Hispanic community.

Another feature she highlighted breaks down the difference between day of the dead and Halloween.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

