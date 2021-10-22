FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms are possible late Sunday night into Monday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The First Alert Storm Tracking Team is monitoring the potential for severe weather Sunday night and into early Monday morning as our next cold front moves through.

This could bring a chance for strong to severe storms across portions of the Mid-South, and The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather for a decent portion of the area.

This Slight Risk encompasses the area just east of the Mississippi River (including Shelby county) and extends westward.

Strong to severe storms are possible along a front late Sunday night into Monday morning. (WMC)

The Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) encompasses central and northern Arkansas, where the best chances of seeing these strongest storms exists.

Understanding categories from The Storm Prediction Center (SPC)

The main time frame for this looks to be late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

According to the National Weather Service out of Memphis, all modes of severe will be possible, with damaging winds being the main threat.

🧐We're monitoring a cold front that will push into the Mid-South Sunday night into Monday morning. Damaging winds appear to be the main threat, but all modes of severe weather are possible. Pls Have a way to receive warnings overnight. #MidSouthWx #tnwx #arwx #mswx #mowx pic.twitter.com/46cL8ePozw — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) October 22, 2021

The current thinking is that a this will start as supercells and broken lines across central Arkansas and Missouri, and as the system pushes eastward into the Mid-South it will evolve into more of a weakening line of storms rather than the cellular structures. The good news is the current forecast has this system coming in overnight where our instability will not be as good.

HAVE A WAY TO GET ALERTS!

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event through the weekend, so stay tuned for updates!

