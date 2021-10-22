Advertise with Us
COVID-19: 71% of Shelby County’s 700K vaccination goal reached

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - October 22
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - October 22(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County has reached 71% of its 700,000 vaccination goal, according to health department data.

Since vaccines became available in early 2021, there have been 499,462 people fully vaccinated.

Though it’s 71% of the vaccination goal, it only accounts for about 53% of the county’s population.

Nearly 1,500 vaccinations are administered per day.

Shelby County Health Department says there are 130 new cases in the county and 46 new pediatric cases. Another 10 people have died due to the highly transmissible virus.

The county has seen a total of 145,200 cases with a death toll of 2,220.

For more COVID-19 data, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

