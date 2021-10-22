Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Collierville restaurants donate portion of profits to Collierville mass shooting victims

By Kelli Cook
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A packed patio at Tony’s Trophy Room in Collierville is nothing new.

“It’s a family restaurant. my wife and I run it,” said restaurant owner Tony Sarwar.

Sarwar has been serving the community for 20 years, but Thursday night is no ordinary night because 10 percent of all sales will go to the victims of the Collierville Kroger shooting that happened a month ago.

“You know we had this traumatic experience. I was actually at the Kroger parking lot when this went down,” said Sarwar.

Sarwar recorded the events minutes after a man who worked at a sushi bar inside the store on Byhalia Road shot 15 people before turning the gun on himself.

As he watched victims and employees come out of the store, he said he could only imagine what the victims might be going through even today.

“They’re probably taking time off, trying to get back to life. Probably never going to get over a situation like that mentally, but if we’re here to maybe offset, maybe ease some of that pain, which is giving them a little bit of support,” said Sarwar.

It’s not just Tony’s, but nearly a dozen other restaurants are also donating 10 percent of their sales Thursday, such as Stix, Huey’s, and Collierville Commissary.

“Well, I live in Collierville, and working here and stuff and giving back to the community is a big thing,” said Lew Bilbrey, general manager of the Collierville Commissary.

Bilbrey, like so many others, regularly shops at the Kroger that’s been closed since the shooting took place.

“I think everybody that lives in Collierville is still actually reeling from it a little bit, even though that’s been a few weeks ago. So, we want to do our part,” said Kathy Grewe who bought a meal Thursday at Collierville Commissary to support the victims.

It’s a small gesture, but residents are still finding ways to support each other during the biggest tragedy to ever hit their small town.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Tree trimming crews hired by MLGW robbed while working in Memphis
Tree trimming crews hired by MLGW robbed while working in Memphis
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Heartbroken mother warns parents against aggressive dogs after losing 7-month-old to attack
Heartbroken mother warns against aggressive dogs after losing infant to attack
Teen reportedly forced into prostitution during visit with neighbors
Knoxville police arrested Brian Carter after responding to reports of someone smearing blood at...
Man accused of smearing blood around multiple businesses in Tennessee

Latest News

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day helps fight addiction
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day helps fight addiction
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day helps fight addiction
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day helps fight addiction
Authorities describe conditions at Arkansas animal shelter after it closes and owner arrested
Authorities describe conditions at Arkansas animal shelter after it’s shut down, director arrested
The Investigators: Renters burned by scams in red-hot real estate market
The Investigators: Renters burned by scams in red-hot real estate market