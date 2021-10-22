Collierville restaurants donate portion of profits to Collierville mass shooting victims

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A packed patio at Tony’s Trophy Room in Collierville is nothing new.

“It’s a family restaurant. my wife and I run it,” said restaurant owner Tony Sarwar.

Sarwar has been serving the community for 20 years, but Thursday night is no ordinary night because 10 percent of all sales will go to the victims of the Collierville Kroger shooting that happened a month ago.

“You know we had this traumatic experience. I was actually at the Kroger parking lot when this went down,” said Sarwar.

Sarwar recorded the events minutes after a man who worked at a sushi bar inside the store on Byhalia Road shot 15 people before turning the gun on himself.

As he watched victims and employees come out of the store, he said he could only imagine what the victims might be going through even today.

“They’re probably taking time off, trying to get back to life. Probably never going to get over a situation like that mentally, but if we’re here to maybe offset, maybe ease some of that pain, which is giving them a little bit of support,” said Sarwar.

It’s not just Tony’s, but nearly a dozen other restaurants are also donating 10 percent of their sales Thursday, such as Stix, Huey’s, and Collierville Commissary.

“Well, I live in Collierville, and working here and stuff and giving back to the community is a big thing,” said Lew Bilbrey, general manager of the Collierville Commissary.

Bilbrey, like so many others, regularly shops at the Kroger that’s been closed since the shooting took place.

“I think everybody that lives in Collierville is still actually reeling from it a little bit, even though that’s been a few weeks ago. So, we want to do our part,” said Kathy Grewe who bought a meal Thursday at Collierville Commissary to support the victims.

It’s a small gesture, but residents are still finding ways to support each other during the biggest tragedy to ever hit their small town.

