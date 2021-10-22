Collierville police chief holds active shooter training in Tipton County

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville police shared their active shooter training best practices with Tipton County this week after putting those skills to use during a mass shooting at Kroger one month ago.

Fifteen people were shot and one person died before the shooter, identified by police as a former Kroger employee, turned the gun on himself.

Collierville police say training was a key part of their response and they are happy to share what they have learned.

“We have received requests from across the state to do this. We want to take our message to anyone that wants to hear it. If we can help mitigate the impacts in another community, we absolutely want to do that,” said Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office says this is the first of many future training sessions and wants to ensure all personnel is prepared for the possibility of an unfortunate event.

