Children in foster care increase during pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In March of 2020 the many organizations were hit with uncertainty on how to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Initially there were uncertainties,” Associate VP of Meritan Foster care Kathy Swinney said.

Swinney says operations seemed to haul the at the beginning of the pandemic.

“We didn’t take a lot of kids at that time and I think a lot of kids just weren’t coming into custody maybe even at that time,” Swinney said.

Swinney says six months into the pandemic operations ramped back up and more children were coming into foster care

Deanna King with Youth Villages says currently 8,000 children in Tennessee are in foster care.

“As of October first there are approximately 408 children and youth in full guardianship with no family identified statewide,” King said.

Foster care organizations and foster parents have had to pivot to online visits and online schooling. Tiffany Perkins, a foster parent, had to navigate virtual learning for her four foster children.

“Children in four different Grades. So it’s only one me and you’re trying to assist one child when another child needs assistance,” Perkins said.

While neither Meritan nor Youth Villages says they’ve encountered children orphans due to losing parents to COVID-19, the CDC reported a study that shows approximately one out of 500 children in the United States has experienced COVID-19-associated orphanhood.

As for the reasons Youth Villages has seen children enter the foster care system King had this to say.

“Experiences continue to be what they were before the pandemic. We see children who have experienced physical and sexual abuse and neglect,” King said.

Both organizations say there’s still a huge need for more foster parents, but they are grateful for the families that have stepped up during a challenging time.

“I cannot stress enough how much we’ve seen our foster parents really come through in these past two years,” King said.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.