Car crashes into Horn Lake house

Vehicle runs into home in Horn Lake, Mississippi
Vehicle runs into home in Horn Lake, Mississippi
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Horn Lake Police and fire responded to a scene where a car crashed through the front of a home in Horn Lake Thursday afternoon.

Police say that the car’s occupants ran away after the crash, but they were later identified and questioned. Ladarius Bell was driving the car and has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and not having a driver’s license.

Officers say one person had minor injuries on their leg, but they did not want to be taken to the hospital.

