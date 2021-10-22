Big River Crossing celebrates 5th anniversary, gifted $1M for redevelopment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Big River Crossing is celebrating its 5th anniversary Friday and it’s receiving a big gift.

Thanks to the First Horizon foundation 1,500 acres of land along Mississippi River will be acquired and restored to create Big River Park.

The foundation committed to $1 million for the development.

The vision behind the donation is to restore, protect and enhance the land’s natural features as well as add trail and park amenities.

