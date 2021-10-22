Advertise with Us
Adams Co. man found guilty of trafficking edibles disguised as candy, cereal and cookies

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A jury has found an Adams County man guilty of trafficking edibles and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

According to DA Shameca Collins, Zachary Minor was trafficking narcotics disguised as candy, cereal and cookies.

“These drugs pose a special threat to children because they can easily be mistaken as candies and snacks that are sold at stores,” she wrote. “Anyone endangering the safety of children will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Minor faces 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million for trafficking and 20 years and a fine up to $25,000 for possession of marijuana.

