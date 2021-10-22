Deadly triple shooting under investigation at Memphis lounge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting is under investigation after gunshots were fired at a Memphis lounge overnight leaving one person dead and two others injured.

Memphis Fire Department dispatch says it happened around12:30 a.m. at Indulge Lounge on Winchester Road.

An ambulance rushed two people to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

No suspect information is available at this time.

