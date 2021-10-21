Memphis-Shelby County COVID task force gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccine
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County COVID task force will hold a press conference to give an update on the current state of the pandemic in Shelby County Thursday afternoon.
Shelby County Health Department reports 102 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths within the last 24 hours. This brings the total COVID-19 cases to 145,070 and deaths to 2,210 since the pandemic began in 2020.
The seven-day rolling average of reported cases has also been dropping and is currently 114 cases per day for October 14 through 20.
Of the new cases, 26 were reported to be children. Currently, there are 326 active pediatric cases, which is just over 24% of the 1,356 total active cases county-wide.
The county’s latest positivity rate is down to 5.5%, a stark difference from the peak of the Delta variant surge in early August.
Shelby County vaccine data:
- 499,018 total people vaccinated
- 76,339 people partially vaccinated
- 422,697 people fully vaccinated or received additional dose
- 941,250 total vaccinations administered
- 9,973 vaccinations reported with the last seven days
Visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data for information on COVID-19 and vaccines in Shelby County.
