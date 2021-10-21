Memphis-Shelby County COVID task force gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County COVID task force will hold a press conference to give an update on the current state of the pandemic in Shelby County Thursday afternoon.

Shelby County Health Department reports 102 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths within the last 24 hours. This brings the total COVID-19 cases to 145,070 and deaths to 2,210 since the pandemic began in 2020.

The seven-day rolling average of reported cases has also been dropping and is currently 114 cases per day for October 14 through 20.

COVID-19 data dashboard 10.21.20 (Shelby County Health Department)

Of the new cases, 26 were reported to be children. Currently, there are 326 active pediatric cases, which is just over 24% of the 1,356 total active cases county-wide.

The county’s latest positivity rate is down to 5.5%, a stark difference from the peak of the Delta variant surge in early August.

Shelby County vaccine data:

499,018 total people vaccinated

76,339 people partially vaccinated

422,697 people fully vaccinated or received additional dose

941,250 total vaccinations administered

9,973 vaccinations reported with the last seven days

Visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data for information on COVID-19 and vaccines in Shelby County.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.