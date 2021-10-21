Vols Chandler on Bob Cousy List

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Vols Rookie Kennedy Chandler is on the Watch list for the Bob Cousy Award as the Nation’s Top Point Guard. Chandler, who prepped at Briarcrest, is the only true freshman up for the honor.

He Led Briarcrest to two State Tournament Championship Games, winning one.

Chandler also was the starting point guard this past Summer on the US U-19 Team that won the FIBA World Championship.

The Tigers and Vols meet up on Dec. 18 in Nashville.

