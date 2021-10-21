Tigers football loses backup QB to portal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers suffered a blow to their depth at quarterback as backup Keilon Brown enters the Transfer Portal ahead of the UofM’s game Friday at UCF.

The redshirt freshman, who was listed No. 2 behind starter Seth Henigan, entered the portal before the Navy game.

He had not played this season.

Brown was third behind Henigan and expected starter Grant Gunnell until Gunnell had a season-ending achilles injury.

LSU transfer Peter Parrish, who was fourth going into the season, is the new No 2. Parrish played most of the fourth quarter against Navy when Henigan was held out with a shoulder injury.

