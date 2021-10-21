Advertise with Us
Tigers’ Bates named to Erving Award List

Emoni Bates
Emoni Bates(University of Memphis)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The watch lists are starting to roll in for the Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball team.

Being Ranked 12th in the nation pre-season by the Associated Press requires some top talent and the Tigers have an abundance of that. 

Emoni Bates is the latest Tiger to gain recognition as a collegian.

The freshman from Ypsilanti, Michigan is named to the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Watch List by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. 

Bates, a natural three, will play some point guard in coach Penny Hardaway’s positionless scheme.

The 17-year-old also picked Pre-Season All-AAC Second Team. 

He comes to the Tigers a year early out of high school and was the Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2020.

The UofM’s Landers Nolley is on the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Watch List as well.

