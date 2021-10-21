Tennesseans encouraged to take part in Prescription Drug Take Back Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennesseans are encouraged to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The Drug Enforcement Administration hosts this day twice a year for people to safely dispose of prescription medications that they no longer need.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with Memphis Area Prevention Coalition Director Jack Wyatt at the digital desk to talk about different activities that will take place to prevent addiction and death from drug overdose.

In April, more than 19,000 pounds of medications were disposed of at 113 sites across the state.

Mississippi and Arkansas also participate in the event.

Click here to find a location near you.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.