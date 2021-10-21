Advertise with Us
Tennesseans encouraged to take part in Prescription Drug Take Back Day

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennesseans are encouraged to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The Drug Enforcement Administration hosts this day twice a year for people to safely dispose of prescription medications that they no longer need.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with Memphis Area Prevention Coalition Director Jack Wyatt at the digital desk to talk about different activities that will take place to prevent addiction and death from drug overdose.

In April, more than 19,000 pounds of medications were disposed of at 113 sites across the state.

Mississippi and Arkansas also participate in the event.

Click here to find a location near you.

