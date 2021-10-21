Suspect wanted for murder in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted for first-degree murder in Panola County.

According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Quindarrius Pitchford aka Duke is wanted for a murder that took place in October 2020.

Pitchfork is known to be in the areas of Courtland and Sledge, Mississippi.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 662-209-2011.

