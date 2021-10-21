Advertise with Us
St Francis County deputy helps deliver baby at gas station

By Briseida Holguin
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, ARK. (WMC) - Law enforcement officers wear many hats.

A St. Francis County deputy can attest to that after helping deliver a baby over the weekend.

In the parking lot of a TA gas station in Earle is where St. Francis County Deputy Allan Spencer helped deliver a baby.

Spencer says in his line of work no day is ever the same. He says Saturday, things got pretty dramatic.

“I was out on an accident, actually on I-40, and a call came in of a woman. Her water had broken,” Spencer said.

When he drove into the TA truck stop, he realized things were developing quickly.

A woman waved him down and said, “the baby is here.”

“I seen little feet, well at that point and time, I didn’t know if it was still in the birth canal, what was going on,” Spencer said.

Spencer says he used his training as a first responder and a father to help deliver the little boy.

“And at that point in time, he wasn’t breathing or making any kind of noise. So, that’s when my training kicked in. I remembered that you have to clear the airway, so I cleared his airway of whatever was in his mouth, turned him over, gave him a couple of slaps in the back, and he started crying,” Spencer explained.

Little Canelo came into the world healthy, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.

Spencer says in his 12 years as a law enforcement officer in the state of Arkansas, this is a first.

“Oh, absolutely I was terrified. I’m not even going to lie, I was terrified. It was nerve-racking, but it had a good outcome and that’s all that matters,” Spencer said.

When the parents stopped by, they asked Spencer if he’d like to be the baby’s godfather. He gladly accepted and says it’s the start of a special connection.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

