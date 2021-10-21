Advertise with Us
Simmons Bank to keep ‘Liberty’ in stadium’s name

Liberty Bowl Tigers Stadium
Liberty Bowl Tigers Stadium(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Simmons Bank announced that the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium will officially be renamed Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

“Although history would suggest the use of the original name, Memorial Stadium, the incredible support of Memphians in favor of using the word ‘Liberty’ in the name of the stadium has resulted in a new name for the stadium – Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium,” said George A. Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons Bank.

The stadium was previously set to be named Simmons Bank Memorial Stadium.

“The feedback we received, especially from veterans, was that ‘Liberty’ more broadly recognized the service and sacrifice of our veterans by remembering why they served so faithfully, to preserve our liberty,” Makris added.

