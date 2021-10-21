Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner shares plans to address juvenile crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner shared his plans to address violence among juveniles. One way he hopes to address the issue is with community involvement.

“It’s so disheartening when you see a young person basically throwing his life away,” he said.

Sheriff Bonner believes in the importance of community engagement and reaching youth at an early age to prevent crime.

“You have to go back and look at the trauma that this child may have been exposed to,” he said.

Bonner states that guiding youth on the right path starts at home, but he also says school resource officers help serve as a positive influence for young people too.

“We have 37 officers in various schools throughout Memphis and Shelby County,” he said, “Those officers’ jobs are to mentor kids, and talk to these kids, develop a relationship with them and hopefully cut off some of the troubles that they may have away from school.”

According to recent data from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, there have been nearly 20 cases this year where juveniles are being charged as adults for using deadly weapons, 17 of which involved handguns or rifles.

Sheriff Bonner says adults need to be more responsible with their firearms.

“Locking your guns up, not leaving them in cars, we’ve had 151 guns stolen,” he said.

Sheriff Bonner hopes to increase opportunities for citizens to volunteer with at risk youth.

He also would like to start a summer camp where law enforcement can mentor youth.

“We were looking to do this with at risk kids. To be around police officers to share our experiences, to share our stories. We weren’t able to do it last year because of COVID,” he said.

Sheriff Bonner says the pandemic has hindered much of the community engagement he planned for the last year and a half. But he hopes be a source of encouragement for young people in Shelby County.

“I was a kid in Orange Mound. I went to Hanley Elementary,” he said, “If I did it, you can do it as well. It’s about encouragement with the kids, letting them know that crime is not the path to go down.”

