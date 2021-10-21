Advertise with Us
Police: Man shot, in critical condition

Memphis Police Car
Memphis Police Car(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Officers are on the scene of a shooting on the interstate near I-40 East and Austin Peay Highway.

Police say one man was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available in this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.

