Police: Man shot, in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Officers are on the scene of a shooting on the interstate near I-40 East and Austin Peay Highway.

Police say one man was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available in this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.

MPD Officers are currently on the scene of a shooting on the Interstate at I-40E/Austin Peay. One male victim was located and xported to ROH critical condition. No suspect info. This is an ongoing investigation. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.