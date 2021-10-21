Mid-South is Halloween ready with plenty of activities

Advertise with Us
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South is spooky season ready with plenty of events and activities planned between now and Halloween.

Here is a list of upcoming events and activities happening throughout the Mid-South.

Activities:

Memphis:

HauntedWeb Haunted Attraction

The Mid-South Maze

Wicked Ways Haunted House

Hernando:

Cedar Hills Haunted Farm

Events:

Memphis:

United Way’s Trunk or Treat October 23

The Office Halloween Trivia in Memphis & Southaven October 27

4th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl October 30

Fire Museum’s Halloween Scavenger Hunt October 30

Museum of Science and History Fright Lights Halloween Laser Shows October 22-23 and 29-30

Le Bonheur Zoo Boo October 22-24 and 29-31

Southaven:

The Office Halloween Trivia in Memphis & Southaven October 27

Chic-Fil-A Southaven Super Hero Festival October 28

Oxford:

Trunk or Treat October 28

Code Pink October 29

Halloween Bash with Subcontra, DJ Kirkdiculous and DJ Stiff Breeze October 29

Events and activities will be added to this list as it is updated.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

