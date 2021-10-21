Mid-South is Halloween ready with plenty of activities
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South is spooky season ready with plenty of events and activities planned between now and Halloween.
Here is a list of upcoming events and activities happening throughout the Mid-South.
Activities:
Memphis:
Hernando:
Events:
Memphis:
United Way’s Trunk or Treat October 23
The Office Halloween Trivia in Memphis & Southaven October 27
4th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl October 30
Fire Museum’s Halloween Scavenger Hunt October 30
Museum of Science and History Fright Lights Halloween Laser Shows October 22-23 and 29-30
Le Bonheur Zoo Boo October 22-24 and 29-31
Southaven:
The Office Halloween Trivia in Memphis & Southaven October 27
Chic-Fil-A Southaven Super Hero Festival October 28
Oxford:
Trunk or Treat October 28
Code Pink October 29
Halloween Bash with Subcontra, DJ Kirkdiculous and DJ Stiff Breeze October 29
Events and activities will be added to this list as it is updated.
