Mid-South charter schools enroll in free federal COVID-19 testing program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South charter schools are becoming the first in Tennessee to enroll in a no-cost federal COVID-19 testing program for students and faculty.

Promise Academy Public Charter Schools says it’s enrolling into Operation Expanded Testing, launched by the Biden administration to give schools and community organizations access to COVID-19 testing.

The academy teaches students pre-K through fifth grade -- the age group that is currently unable to get the vaccine though one could be approved for children aged five to 11 in coming weeks.

Affinity Empowering Inc. will handle the testing. They spoke with Dr. Patrick Washington, principal at Promise Academy at Spring Hill who shared:

“From the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 testing has been a central component to our strategy to keep children in the classroom. The key difference with Operation Expanded Testing is the level of control that we have over the entire testing process. We have the flexibility to test as needed, the capacity to test internally, and can oversee the results to respond quickly in the case of a positive test. Our goal is to keep our community safe. Operation Expanded Testing has helped us achieve that goal.”

Students and faculty at Promise Academy are set to begin testing Thursday from 9 a.m. - noon.

